Donetsk region: enemy hit Toretsk and Yasenovo, dropped an aerial bomb on Selidovo, there is a dead person, among 7 wounded children
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region, killing 1 person and injuring 7, including children, and damaging infrastructure.
In the Donetsk region, Russian troops today shelled Toretsk and Yasenovo of the Pokrovskaya community, dropped An aerial bomb on Selidovo, it is known about a dead person and 7 wounded, including children, said on Thursday the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, writes UNN.
Details
"1 person was killed and 7 wounded as a result of today's shelling of the Donetsk region," Filashkin said in Telegram.
According to him, the situation is as follows::
• under fire again was Toretsk - there was established information about 1 dead person.
• early in the morning, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Selidovo - 6 people were injured, including two teenagers; 7 high-rise buildings, 5 private houses, 3 administrative buildings and 4 cars were damaged.
• in addition, Yasenovo of the Pokrovskaya community came under fire - a person was wounded there, an enterprise was damaged.
"Another high - profile day in the Donetsk region is another example of Russian atrocities. don't turn yourself into a target! Evacuate!"- said Filashkin.
