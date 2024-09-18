Donetsk region: six people wounded due to Russian shelling of Malynivka and Kostyantynivka

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Donetsk region: six people wounded due to Russian shelling of Malynivka and Kostyantynivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops shelled Malynivka and Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. Six civilians were wounded in the attacks, and houses, cars and a power line were damaged.

Today, on September 18,  Russian troops shelled  Malynivka village and Konstantinovka town in Donetsk region. Six civilians were injured as a result of the enemy attacks. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, at 10:30 a.m., the village of Malynivka, Kramatorsk district, came under the occupiers' fire. As a result of the attack on the farm, a 59-year-old father and his son of 36 years old were injured. A 33-year-old local resident was also injured. He is in a serious condition. The type of munition is under investigation.

In addition, the enemy struck Kostyantynivka, probably with cannon artillery. A 34-year-old local resident who was traveling in a car at the time of the shelling, as well as a 55-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man who were near a shopping center, sustained shrapnel wounds and mine-blast trauma.

Three apartment buildings, two cars and a power line were damaged in the city.

Image

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk

