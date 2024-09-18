Donetsk region: six people wounded due to Russian shelling of Malynivka and Kostyantynivka

Today, on September 18, Russian troops shelled Malynivka village and Konstantinovka town in Donetsk region. Six civilians were injured as a result of the enemy attacks. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, at 10:30 a.m., the village of Malynivka, Kramatorsk district, came under the occupiers' fire. As a result of the attack on the farm, a 59-year-old father and his son of 36 years old were injured. A 33-year-old local resident was also injured. He is in a serious condition. The type of munition is under investigation.

In addition, the enemy struck Kostyantynivka, probably with cannon artillery. A 34-year-old local resident who was traveling in a car at the time of the shelling, as well as a 55-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man who were near a shopping center, sustained shrapnel wounds and mine-blast trauma.

Three apartment buildings, two cars and a power line were damaged in the city.

