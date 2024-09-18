Enemy strikes Nikopol with a drone: two wounded, administrative building damaged

Russian troops launched a drone strike on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region. As a result of the enemy attack, two people were wounded and an administrative building was damaged. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Two people were wounded in a kamikaze drone strike on Nikopol. They are a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman. Unfortunately, their condition is serious. Doctors are providing all the necessary medical care - Lysak wrote.

According to the head of the RMA, an enemy drone strike damaged the administrative building.

