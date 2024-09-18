Enemy strikes Nikopol with a drone: two wounded, administrative building damaged

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105753 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110752 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179214 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143978 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146914 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140441 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188267 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112210 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178146 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104819 views

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 35641 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 93281 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 63465 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 36356 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 54530 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179214 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188267 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178146 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205369 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194116 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145225 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144881 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149335 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140553 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157225 views
Enemy strikes Nikopol with a drone: two wounded, administrative building damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14771 views

A Russian drone strike on Nikopol wounded two people, their condition is serious. An administrative building was damaged, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Sergey Lysak.

Russian troops launched a drone strike on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region. As a result of the enemy attack, two people were wounded and an administrative building was damaged. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Two people were wounded in a kamikaze drone strike on Nikopol. They are a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman. Unfortunately, their condition is serious. Doctors are providing all the necessary medical care

- Lysak wrote.

According to the head of the RMA, an enemy drone strike damaged the administrative building.

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region with a drone, air defense forces shoot down a reconnaissance UAV at night18.09.24, 09:00 • 15237 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine

