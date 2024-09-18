Russia attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region with a drone, air defense forces shoot down a reconnaissance UAV at night

On the evening of September 17, the Russian army attacked Chervonohryhorivska community in Dnipropetrovs'k region with a drone, causing no casualties. At night, the defense forces shot down one reconnaissance drone. This was announced on Wednesday by the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

In the evening, the enemy attacked Nikopol region once again. He hit the Chervonohryhorivka community with a kamikaze drone. People are unharmed - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, at night, a unit of the Vostok military group shot down a reconnaissance drone over the region.

