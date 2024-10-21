“Donbas Realities” crew comes under fire in Bakhmut sector
Kyiv • UNN
Donbass Realities journalists came under fire while filming in the Bakhmut sector. A military correspondent received a concussion, two soldiers were lightly wounded, and the cameraman was not injured.
The "Donbass Realities" film crew came under fire while filming the military in Donetsk region in the Bakhmut direction, UNN reports with reference to "Donbass Realities".
Details
According to media reports, the first shell fell near military correspondent Roman Pahulich and the soldiers he was talking to.
As a result, Roman Pahulich sustained a concussion, and two soldiers were lightly injured. The debris did not hit the cameraman Pavlo Kholodov. All the injured were taken to a stabilization center where they received first aid.
At the moment, the lives of the wounded soldiers and members of the film crew are not in danger.
