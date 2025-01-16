Donald Trump's new inaugural portrait has impressed netizens

A new inaugural portrait of President-elect Donald Trump has been published in the United States, which is significantly different from the 2016 portrait, which has impressed social media users.

UNN collected user reactions to the new inaugural portrait of Donald Trump.

Details

The new inaugural portrait of Trump, in particular, was mentioned by Ukrainian journalist Ostap Yarysh on his page in X.

"The official inaugural portrait of Donald Trump," Yarish wrote.

Of course, everyone on social media started comparing the previous and new portraits of Trump. Netizens are somewhat surprised because, compared to the previous inaugural portrait, this one doesn't show the Republican smiling as much.

Of course, there were also comparisons between Trump and the main character of the popular Netflix series The Squid Game.

There were also those who compared the portrait to the photo taken during his arrest at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

The newly elected US president was also compared to two characters from the TV series Breaking Bad, Hank Schroeder and Gus Fring.