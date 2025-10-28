Dollar and euro continue to rise in price: NBU set the exchange rate for Tuesday
For October 28, the National Bank set the official dollar exchange rate at UAH 42.07, and the euro at UAH 48.97. In banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.82-42.20, and the euro at UAH 48.70-49.27.
As of Tuesday, October 28, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.07 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 42.00 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.97. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.
The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0704 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.9742 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5638 UAH per 1 zloty.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.82-42.20 UAH, the euro at 48.70-49.27 UAH, and the zloty at 11.20-11.95 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 42.08-42.11 UAH/USD and 48.99-49.01 UAH/EUR.
Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% in September 2025, reaching 46,518.6 million US dollars. The growth was due to receipts from international partners and a decrease in the NBU's net sale of foreign currency.
