Does not participate in its activities: "Kvartal 95" made a statement amid the high-profile case with Mindich

Timur Mindich, co-owner of Studio "Kvartal 95", who is involved in a case concerning a possible large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector, has a legal connection with the Studio, but does not participate in its activities and does not influence the content or decisions of the team. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Studio's statement.

Details

The Studio stated that "Kvartal 95" is not one person, but a brand and a large team that has existed for more than 20 years. They emphasized that the team has been exclusively engaged in the production of audio-visual content all this time. In this regard, they called not to use the "Kvartal 95" brand in speculative or politicized contexts.

At various times, different people were next to us - actors, producers, authors, specialists in various fields. Currently, there is a lot of information in the public space related to one of the co-owners of Studio "Kvartal 95", who found himself in the spotlight. These events have nothing to do with the work of the Studio, its content or team - the message says.

The Studio added that they continue to work and support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main thing remains unchanged: the Studio works in Ukraine, works on projects, supports and helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We continue to work - for viewers, for the country, for life - they summarized.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced searches within the framework of a case about a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector.

NABU published part of the recordings in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. In the audio, the suspects discuss corruption schemes and threats from anti-corruption bodies.

On the "tapes" published by NABU, "Carlson" appears. NABU also established that the head of the criminal organization is "Carlson", who controlled the work of the so-called "laundry", where criminally obtained funds were laundered.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak states that "Carlson" is Timur Mindich, a businessman, film producer, co-owner of Studio "Kvartal 95".

According to UNN, businessman Timur Mindich left Ukraine a few hours before the searches began. According to sources, Mindich left with his own passport without any obstacles.

Currently, in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, detectives detained 5 people. 7 members of the criminal organization have already been notified of suspicion, including, in particular, the businessman - the head of the criminal organization.