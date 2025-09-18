Document forgery and obstruction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: investigation into former head of Odesa TCC Borysov completed

The prosecutor's office has completed its investigation into the former head of the Odesa TCC and SP. He is accused of document forgery and obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

Although the OPG does not name the former official, it is clear from the description of the case that it concerns the former head of the Odesa TCC and SP, Yevhen Borysov.

He is charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period, organizing the entry of knowingly false information into official documents, and using a forged document (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 1 of Article 114-1, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The defense side has been granted access to the materials of the criminal proceedings for review in accordance with Article 290 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The investigation established that the suspect, acting in conspiracy with other persons, organized the entry of false information into official documents about his alleged injury in the premises of the Odesa military-civilian administration, related to the defense of the Motherland. Based on this data, unreliable documents were produced - an order on the results of an official investigation and a certificate of the circumstances of the injury.

Subsequently, using a forged certificate, the former head of the TCC and SP created obstacles to the work of the Military Medical Commission of the Military Medical Clinical Center of the Southern Region and the military unit. His actions made it impossible to perform the assigned tasks of ensuring the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, personnel training, medical support for personnel and veterans. - the message says.

Addition

In May 2025, the judge of the Pechersk District Court kept the former military commissar in custody until June 24 with the alternative of posting bail of 20 million hryvnias.

The decision on the amount of bail was appealed in the appellate court, as the Bureau's investigators had reasonable suspicions that the former military commissar was trying to get out on bail and escape.

In June, the Kyiv Court of Appeal increased the bail amount for the former head of the Odesa TCC Yevhen Borysov to 45.42 million hryvnias. The decision was made due to suspicions of an attempted escape after posting the previous bail.

He is a defendant in the SBI case under Articles 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period) and 366 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation into the former head of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP Yevhen Borysov on suspicion of organizing the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means, amounting to over 140 million hryvnias. The indictment has been sent to court.