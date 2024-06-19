$41.340.03
10:10 AM • 10732 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Doctors of Odesa received modern electric vehicles for primary medical care

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19689 views

The Odessa region received from the Ministry of health 4 Modern Electric Vehicles for primary health care doctors to visit patients in remote areas, in addition to 3 similar vehicles received earlier.

Doctors of Odesa received modern electric vehicles for primary medical care

The Ministry of Health handed over 4 Modern Electric Vehicles for primary health care to doctors of the Odessa region. This is reported by the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

The vehicles are designed for family doctors and highly specialized doctors to visit patients in towns, villages and remote communities of the region. This will allow primary care facilities to use an alternative and cheaper mode of transport in case of fuel outages 

- informs the Kiper.

New transport for work received:

- KNP "center of primary health care" of Artsiz City Council

- KP "Saratsky primary health care center"

- KNP "primary health care center" of Kuyalnitsky village council

- KNP "Avangardovskaya outpatient clinic of general practice of Family Medicine"

"A month ago, three more similar cars were received by doctors from the KP "Zakharovsky Center for primary health care", KNP "Tatarbunarsky Center for primary health care" and KNP "Center for primary health care" of the Shiryaevsky village council. Providing doctors with comfortable work and residents of the Odessa region with access to the necessary medical services is one of the main priorities of our work. Thank you to the Ministry of health of Ukraine and the World Bank, thanks to a joint project of which these modern electric cars will now save people's lives in the Odessa region," the Kiper concluded.

Recall that the healthcare sector is a priority area for the Kiper.  We also add that the Odessa regional state administration received from the Ministry of health of Ukraine 7 modern electric vehicles for primary medical care.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
