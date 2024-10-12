Doctors have performed 373 organ transplants since the beginning of the year
373 organ transplants have been performed by doctors in the first 9 months of this year. This was reported by the Ukrainian Center for Transplant Coordination, according to UNN.
This high-tech assistance was provided in 26 transplant centers. 250 kidneys, 73 livers and 50 hearts were transplanted. 64% of transplants were performed from posthumous donors,
It is noted that most transplants were performed at the First Medical Association of Lviv (106), the Shalimov National Research Center for Surgery and Transplantation (62), and the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (37).
According to the Center, another important indicator in the field of transplantation is the number of posthumous donors. Over the first 9 months of this year, the highest number of brain deaths that made it possible to perform organ transplants was recorded in medical institutions in Kyiv (22), Lviv (13), and Ivano-Frankivsk (7).
There are currently 3438 patients on the national waiting list. 2021 of them need kidney transplants, 564 need liver transplants, 550 need heart transplants, 51 need lung transplants, 27 need kidney-pancreas transplants, 8 need liver-split transplants, and 37 patients need heart-lung transplants.
In addition, according to the Center, 290 hematopoietic stem cell transplants were performed in the first 9 months of 2024, including 48 for children. This is a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.
The top three institutions performing the most such transplants are the National Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt (54), Cherkasy Clinical Oncology Center (53), and Kyiv City Center for Nephrology and Dialysis (52).
One more institution, the National Research Center for Radiation Medicine of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, has joined the transplantation program. In total, 11 medical centers perform hematopoietic stem cell transplants.
The first allogeneic transplant was performed at the National Cancer Institute, and now such, the most complex hematopoietic cell transplants, are being performed in 4 medical institutions.
