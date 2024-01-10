Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attack with missiles and kamikaze drones

In the evening of January 10, soldiers from the "East" military group destroyed a Russian missile in the sky over the Synelkivskyi district of the Dnipro region. In addition, during the day, the occupiers attacked the region with kamikaze drones and artillery. It was loud in the Nikopol region. Serhiy Lysak, the head of the regional military administration, spoke about the situation in the region, UNN reports.

In the evening, air defense was operating in the Sinelnyk district. Soldiers from the "East" military group destroyed the missile. - Lysak said.

According to the head of the OVA, there was also an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. No one was killed or injured.

In addition, three times on Wednesday, the Russian invaders fired heavy artillery at the Nikopol district. Several Russian kamikaze drones also attacked the residents of Nikopol.

In particular, according to Lysak, it was loud in the district center, Pokrovske village and Marhanets communities.

Two people were injured in the attacks: A 56-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman. Doctors will provide them with outpatient treatment.

The administrative building and cars were damaged.

The Russian military attacked Nikopol with a UAV on Tuesday evening . There is damage, in particular, to power lines. At night, the occupiers also shelled the village of Marhanets community with heavy artillery