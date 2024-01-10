Explosion in Kryvyi Rih: city officials assure that "everything is fine"
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion has occurred in Kryvyi Rih. The city's Defense Council assures that the situation is stable, despite the lack of details.
An explosion has occurred in Kryvyi Rih. The head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that "everything is normal" in the city, UNN reports.
We heard about the explosion. No details, but everything is fine
Previously
The Ukrainian Air Force reported an enemy missile flying from the north toward the Dnipro River.
Later, social media reported an explosion in Kryvyi Rih.