Dnipro under rocket fire from Russia
Kyiv • UNN
On January 21, around 6 a.m., explosions were reported in Dnipro. Prior to that, an air alert was declared in the Dnipro region due to the threat of Russian ballistic missiles.
On the morning of January 21, at about six o'clock in the morning, explosions occurred in Dnipro. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Earlier, at 06:00 on January 21, an air alert was declared in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to the threat of Russian ballistic missile attacks.