Dnipro region: a residential building and an outbuilding were damaged as a result of hostile shelling
Kyiv • UNN
In Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, a private house caught fire as a result of a kamikaze drone attack, and another house and an outbuilding were damaged.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
No enemy aggression was recorded in the Dnipropetrovs'k region at night. However, in the morning, the invaders attacked Nikopol district, hitting the district center with kamikaze drones.
As a result of this attack, a private house caught fire and another was damaged. In addition, an outbuilding was damaged.
Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.
