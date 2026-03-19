Dniester pollution due to Russian attack - Ukraine and Moldova jointly work to eliminate consequences

Photo: Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine

The situation regarding the pollution of the Dniester River due to Russian missile and drone attacks is under constant control of the authorities of Ukraine and Moldova. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Details

Deputy Head of the department Iryna Ovcharenko noted: the Dniester is a strategically important river that provides up to 80% of Moldova's drinking water needs. In Ukraine, the greatest attention is paid to protecting the drinking water intake on the Dniester and assisting Moldova in localizing pollution.

According to Ovcharenko, Ukraine promptly responded to the situation, including:

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal proceeding regarding the pollution;

specialists from the State Environmental Inspection have been involved in the investigation;

intergovernmental communication with the Republic of Moldova has been established;

constant laboratory monitoring of water quality is being carried out.

Russia is not only destroying the energy system, but also committing ecocide with its actions. The pollution of the Dniester is a direct consequence of Russian aggression - noted the Deputy Minister.

Recall

After the Russian missile and drone attack on Chernivtsi region on March 7, the Dniester was polluted with oil products. The environmental incident went beyond the region and threatens not only Ukraine, but also neighboring Moldova.

Subsequently, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, where he was handed a note of protest and a bottle of polluted water from the Dniester.