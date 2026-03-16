Dniester pollution after Russian attack – which regions were most affected

After Russia's missile and drone attack on Chernivtsi region on March 7, the Dniester River was contaminated with oil products. The environmental incident went beyond the region and threatens not only Ukraine but also neighboring Moldova. Iryna Ovcharenko, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, announced this on the air of "Suspilne", UNN reports.

According to her, water samples have already been taken in Odesa region, as the river is the main source of drinking water for the regional center. Currently, the situation is assessed as controlled, and specialists continue to localize the pollution.

Dniester pollution is cross-border in nature

As Iryna Ovcharenko explained, the consequences of the shelling on March 7 went beyond the Chernivtsi region. Due to damage to infrastructure and fragments of downed missiles entering water bodies, pollution hotspots appeared in the Dniester, which began to move downstream.

It is not a continuous dense spot, but a cluster of small spots that merged into one mass. The fact of pollution was visually established on March 10 - said the official.

She clarified that on March 11, several commissions (including an international one with the participation of Moldova) were immediately assembled, during which the parties agreed on an action plan to eliminate the consequences of the pollution.

Currently, the restoration of the ecosystem and safe water supply is being carried out in the Oksanivka area in Vinnytsia region, and on the opposite side, in Moldova, it is about the area of the settlement of Soroca, where there is also a drinking water intake.

Russian attack caused transboundary pollution of the Dniester, oil slicks found, Ukraine informed Moldova

What has already been done to avoid a large-scale environmental disaster

To curb the spread of pollution, boom barriers have already begun to be installed. At the same time, due to gusts of wind and current, the work was complicated: the barriers broke through twice.

Despite this, according to the Deputy Minister, the situation remains under control. SES units are constantly working on site, containing the spread of pollution. Boom barriers are installed on both the Ukrainian and Moldovan sides.

How Odesa region suffered from Dniester pollution

Ovcharenko also confirmed that two local pollution spots were recorded in Odesa region, from where Odesa receives drinking water from the Dniester. The area of one is about 200 square meters, the other is approximately 400 square meters.

According to the analysis results, the content of pollutants in water samples was 2.5 times higher. At the same time, as the official emphasized, due to the travel time, these foci cannot be the same pollution that is moving from Chernivtsi region.

According to her, this indicates that after the massive shelling by Russia, it is not about one point pollution, but about several foci along the Dniester. The situation also has a cross-border impact, as it poses a threat to Moldova's water intakes.

There are no separate recommendations for the population yet

As Ovcharenko noted, currently the recommendations primarily concern enterprises that provide the population with drinking water. According to her, pollution can reach the Odesa water intake in approximately eight days from the point where it is currently recorded.

At the same time, during the movement along the river, the concentration of substances will decrease due to dilution, so it is expected that it will not pose a danger to people. Water utilities were recommended to strengthen measures for additional water purification.

Separately, the official noted that there are no other drinking water intakes on the section to Odesa from the Ukrainian side. No separate warnings have been announced for the population living near the river yet.

Laboratories in Ukraine and Moldova received the same results

Water samples were taken by several laboratories, including the basin laboratory of the Black Sea and Lower Danube rivers, as well as representatives of the environmental inspection. In addition, samples were also taken by Moldovan specialists upstream.

The results of the studies by the Ukrainian and Moldovan sides coincided. This confirms the correct calibration of the monitoring base and the absence of discrepancies in measurements between the two countries. Laboratory studies indicate an excess of oil products in the water by 2.5 times. However, it is not yet possible to accurately determine the origin of the substance. It is either rocket fuel or other oil products - said Ovcharenko.

Moldova seeks EU assistance over massive fuel spill in Dniester

Dniester pollution due to Russian shelling: no signs of massive ecosystem damage recorded yet

Currently, according to the ministry, no cases of fish or other biota deaths have been recorded.

Iryna Ovcharenko explained this by the fact that the spot is not continuous, and the water temperature does not yet contribute to processes that could lead to a massive oxygen deficit and the death of living organisms.

At the same time, she warned that the further development of the situation will depend on whether pollution spots linger in certain sections of the river, as well as on possible force majeure factors.

Russian attack on Ukraine's river ecosystem: Kyiv prepares appeals to international organizations

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture considers the incident as a manifestation of Russia's environmental aggression. According to Ovcharenko, Russia systematically harms the environment as a result of military actions, and the situation with the Dniester is another confirmation of this.

After consultations with the Moldovan side, Ukraine is preparing consolidated appeals to the UN and other international organizations dealing with environmental protection and international diplomacy in the field of water resources.

The incident, according to the official, demonstrates that the consequences of Russia's actions go beyond Ukraine and pose a threat to the population and water security of neighboring states.

Moldova, facing a threat to its water supply, has declared an ecological emergency due to Dniester pollution after Russia's strike on a Ukrainian HPP