Moldova seeks EU assistance over massive fuel spill in Dniester

Moldova has requested assistance from the European Union due to a fuel spill in the Dniester River, as reported by the country's Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu, informs UNN with reference to NewsMaker.

Details

According to him, specialists from Moldova, Romania, and Ukraine are already working to eliminate the consequences, and the army has been involved.

We are asking European partners for support for the rapid mobilization of specialist teams and the necessary equipment to work on the Dniester. This includes equipment for catching, containing, and collecting oil pollution from the water, as well as mobile stations for testing water quality. - said Munteanu.

In turn, Moldova's Minister of Environment Gheorghe Hajder reported that the latest laboratory analyses confirm positive dynamics – on-site work helps restore safe water indicators. According to him, emergency services remain mobilized around the clock, and work will continue in the coming days, as the source of pollution still persists.

We are carefully studying the latest laboratory analyses and will soon provide new recommendations for the population. We will transparently inform about each stage of monitoring until the situation is fully resolved. - noted the official.

Recall

The Russian attack on the Dniester HPP led to transboundary pollution of the river with technical oils. Ukraine, as a party to the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on cooperation in the field of protection and sustainable development of the Dniester River basin, "immediately and officially informed Moldovan partners about the fact of transboundary pollution."

Moldovan government introduces heightened energy alert for 2 months