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Moldova, facing a threat to its water supply, has declared an ecological emergency due to Dniester pollution after Russia's strike on a Ukrainian HPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Due to an oil spill after the shelling of a HPP in Ukraine, Moldova has introduced an ecological emergency regime for 15 days. The pollution threatens the water supply of the neighboring country.

Moldova, facing a threat to its water supply, has declared an ecological emergency due to Dniester pollution after Russia's strike on a Ukrainian HPP

Russia's attack on a hydroelectric power plant in Ukraine has led to pollution in the Dniester River, threatening Moldova's water supply, said the country's president, Maia Sandu. As reported by the country's Prime Minister, Alexandru Munteanu, the Moldovan government has introduced an environmental emergency regime in the Dniester River basin for a period of 15 days, writes UNN.

As a result of Russia's attack on the hydroelectric power plant in Novodnistrovsk, Ukraine, a fuel spill occurred in the Dniester River, threatening Moldova's water supply. We have declared an environmental emergency and are taking measures to protect our people. Russia bears full responsibility.

- Sandu wrote on X.

The country's Prime Minister, Alexandru Munteanu, noted on Facebook that "Russia's war against Ukraine has increasingly more consequences that directly affect us." "Russia's attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure has caused a wave of pollution that is moving along the Dniester River and reaching the territory of the Republic of Moldova," he said.

Munteanu convened a government meeting to consider a proposal to introduce an environmental emergency regime in the Dniester River basin for a period of 15 days.

"At the government meeting, we approved the establishment of an environmental emergency for a period of 15 days. All responsible institutions are mobilized – intervention and coordination mechanisms are engaged, and central and local authorities are constantly acting to monitor, limit the consequences of pollution, and protect water sources," the Moldovan Prime Minister stated.

"The pollution wave continues to move downstream, and in the Năslavcea – Soroca area, exceedances of permissible values for petroleum products and aromatic hydrocarbons in the water are observed. Even if at some points the values may temporarily return to permissible limits, the substance continues to arrive in waves, which complicates accurate forecasting of developments," Munteanu indicated.

Addition

Russia's attack on the Dniester HPP led to transboundary pollution of the river with technical oils, Ukraine informed Moldova.

Moldova seeks EU assistance over massive fuel spill in Dniester13.03.26, 23:34 • 7059 views

Julia Shramko

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