Diya restored eHome and change of residence

The eOselya service for applying for a preferential mortgage and changing one's place of residence online is again available in Diia, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Thursday, UNN reports.

"We have restored eOselya and change of residence in Diia. Use your favorite services in a few clicks - take out a soft loan for housing or notify the state of your new address," Fedorov wrote.

And he reminded us how the services work:

eHousing. Get a preferential mortgage at 7% or 3% if you belong to certain categories. We also reduced the down payment for young people under 26. Apply to several banks at once with Diia.

Change of residence. You can change your place of residence again without queues and paperwork - just on your phone. You submit an application and, if you register in your own home or in a home with one owner, the information will be automatically entered into the register. The service is available for women, children and men of non-conscription age.

"We are working to restore all services in the app and on the portal," he said.

"eOselya and change of residence in Diia were temporarily down amid the suspension of registries after a hostile cyberattack.

