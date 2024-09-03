Dived from the seaport: a resident of Izmail tried to cross the border

A resident of Izmail decided to cross the border illegally, starting the swim from the very embankment of the city's seaport. He took with him only a copy of his ID card wrapped in plastic. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

"If you want to hide something, put it in a visible place" - this seems to be the proverbial saying that guided the 40-year-old resident of Izmail when he started swimming from the very embankment of the city's seaport. He did not put his documents in danger, swimming only with a copy of his ID card, which he wrapped in plastic. No matter how much the man hoped to remain invisible, it did not happen - said the State Border Guard Service.

He was brought to administrative responsibility for attempting to illegally cross the state border and violating the border regime.