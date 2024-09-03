Dived from the seaport: a resident of Izmail tried to cross the border
Kyiv • UNN
A 40-year-old man tried to illegally cross the border by swimming from the Izmail seafront. He had only a copy of his ID card wrapped in plastic.
A resident of Izmail decided to cross the border illegally, starting the swim from the very embankment of the city's seaport. He took with him only a copy of his ID card wrapped in plastic. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.
"If you want to hide something, put it in a visible place" - this seems to be the proverbial saying that guided the 40-year-old resident of Izmail when he started swimming from the very embankment of the city's seaport. He did not put his documents in danger, swimming only with a copy of his ID card, which he wrapped in plastic. No matter how much the man hoped to remain invisible, it did not happen
He was brought to administrative responsibility for attempting to illegally cross the state border and violating the border regime.