Disturbances occurred at a football match in Poland: the prosecutor's office is investigating the details

The Polish prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the riots that took place on Saturday, May 10, during the match between the Ruch Chorzów and ŁKS Łódź teams at the stadium in Silesia. 19 people were detained then, reports RMF, reports UNN.

Details

Most of the detainees are accused of throwing objects on the territory of the stadium and one for bringing pyrotechnic materials. So far, the prosecutor's office has not filed petitions for temporary arrest - after interrogation, the detainees are released.

Context

Clashes between fans broke out when a group of ŁKS Łódź supporters made their way into the home sector area. The match ended with a score of 1:3 in favor of ŁKS Łódź.

Let us remind you

