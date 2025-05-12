Disturbances occurred at a football match in Poland: the prosecutor's office is investigating the details

$41.550.04
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 2834 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10338 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 15469 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24240 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 28395 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 54847 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33227 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36035 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 67088 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32639 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 44241 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 20086 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 39972 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 65947 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 26811 views
Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

08:13 AM • 54848 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 66042 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 67089 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 89608 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 196318 views
Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 40042 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 32992 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 40090 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 120766 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 68373 views
Disturbances occurred at a football match in Poland: the prosecutor's office is investigating the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

An investigation has been launched into the riots during a football match in Silesia. 19 people have been detained, most of whom are accused of throwing objects, and one for using pyrotechnics.

Disturbances occurred at a football match in Poland: the prosecutor's office is investigating the details

The Polish prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the riots that took place on Saturday, May 10, during the match between the Ruch Chorzów and ŁKS Łódź teams at the stadium in Silesia. 19 people were detained then, reports RMF, reports UNN.

Details

Most of the detainees are accused of throwing objects on the territory of the stadium and one for bringing pyrotechnic materials. So far, the prosecutor's office has not filed petitions for temporary arrest - after interrogation, the detainees are released.

Context

Clashes between fans broke out when a group of ŁKS Łódź supporters made their way into the home sector area. The match ended with a score of 1:3 in favor of ŁKS Łódź.

Let us remind you

In the semi-finals of the Champions League, "Inter" defeated "Barcelona" with a score of 3:3 in the first match and 3:2 in the second. Simone Inzaghi's team will play in the final against the winner of the "PSG-Arsenal" pair.

Also, UNN reported that Milan forward Santiago Jimenez in the match against Bologna took to the field with the surname of his mother Zolotarchuk in honor of Mother's Day. His grandfather had Ukrainian roots.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SportsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Poland
