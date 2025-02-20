Discovery of the century: Pharaoh's tomb found in Egypt

A joint Egyptian-British archaeological mission has identified the tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II near Luxor. This is the first discovery of the tomb of the Egyptian ruler in more than 100 years, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt reported, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

The tomb of Thutmose II, located west of the Valley of the Kings, was believed to be the last missing tomb of the 18th Dynasty pharaohs. It was the first royal tomb to be found after the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb in 1922.

Archaeologists were able to identify the tomb thanks to alabaster vessels found on the site, which were engraved with the names of King Thutmose II and his wife, Queen Hatshepsut, one of the few women to rule Egypt.

Parts of his funeral furniture were also reportedly found, as well as pieces of mortar with blue inscriptions, yellow stars and religious texts.

At the same time, the researchers note that the tomb was probably heavily damaged by a flood that occurred shortly after the pharaoh's death. Most of its contents have been moved, and work is underway to recover the artifacts found.

