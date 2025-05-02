Disappeared several weeks ago: the body of a missing 13-year-old girl was found in the Prut River in Bukovyna

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 10146 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19581 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 22910 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 17922 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 30359 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 68309 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 138930 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 121173 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128763 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127921 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2m/s
18%
753 mm
Popular news

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 13831 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 31383 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 8848 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 11275 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

10:00 AM • 10414 views
Publications

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 2042 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 22910 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 32142 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 124632 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 221857 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 2094 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 5516 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 27769 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 31909 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 31029 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Disappeared several weeks ago: the body of a missing 13-year-old girl was found in the Prut River in Bukovyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2188 views

In the Chernivtsi region, the body of a 13-year-old girl who disappeared on April 11 was found. She was discovered with the help of a drone in the Prut River near the village of Ostritsa.

Disappeared several weeks ago: the body of a missing 13-year-old girl was found in the Prut River in Bukovyna

Rescuers found the body of a 13-year-old girl near the village of Chagor, Chernivtsi region, who disappeared on April 11. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The child was searched for several weeks both in the village itself and in the surrounding areas. Her body was found with the help of a drone in the Prut River near the village of Ostrytsia.

The search involved the police, dog handlers, divers and specialists of the mountain search and rescue team. They combed the area, the river bank and adjacent bodies of water.

The operational rescue team hoped for a miracle, but it did not happen, the SES said.

We urge parents to be vigilant and always carefully monitor their children. Pay attention to every detail, because their safety is above all

 - the rescuers said.

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a man from under the rubble after the shelling, the number of injured has increased02.05.25, 00:15 • 3718 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesEvents
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$61.26
Bitcoin
$96,774.60
S&P 500
$5,653.79
Tesla
$282.55
Газ TTF
$33.50
Золото
$3,257.85
Ethereum
$1,833.92