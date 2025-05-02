Disappeared several weeks ago: the body of a missing 13-year-old girl was found in the Prut River in Bukovyna

Rescuers found the body of a 13-year-old girl near the village of Chagor, Chernivtsi region, who disappeared on April 11. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The child was searched for several weeks both in the village itself and in the surrounding areas. Her body was found with the help of a drone in the Prut River near the village of Ostrytsia.

The search involved the police, dog handlers, divers and specialists of the mountain search and rescue team. They combed the area, the river bank and adjacent bodies of water.

The operational rescue team hoped for a miracle, but it did not happen, the SES said.

We urge parents to be vigilant and always carefully monitor their children. Pay attention to every detail, because their safety is above all - the rescuers said.

