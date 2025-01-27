Disability pensions for prosecutors and other officials to be limited: new draft law

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 51641 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 80352 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104856 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108010 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126951 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103018 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132079 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103671 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113375 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116957 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100710 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 35190 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115210 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 41020 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109708 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 51537 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126937 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132066 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164399 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154319 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 11293 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 16634 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109708 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115210 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139190 views
Disability pensions for prosecutors and other officials to be limited: new draft law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50976 views

The Ministry of Social Affairs has registered a law equalizing disability pensions for all citizens, regardless of status. Pensions above UAH 23,000 will be limited, except for payments to combatants.

The Ministry of Social Affairs has registered a new law, according to which disability pensions for all citizens, regardless of their status, should be equalized. Pensions for people who need support due to disability will be calculated according to the general rule, without taking into account the special statuses of individuals.

This was reported by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details [1

Regarding disability pensions for high-ranking officials, we have already registered a law that stipulates that all pensions are calculated on the basis of disability, as a general rule. When a person needs disability support, it doesn't matter if they are a prosecutor, an accounting specialist, or just a journalist, for example. It doesn't matter, it's a person who needs support, we have to calculate the support that is actually needed, not some special statute

- said the minister.

She also added that this will not apply to combatants, as they will receive separate support. The changes also include limiting pensions for officials who received high pensions. According to the new draft law, pensions exceeding UAH 23,000 will be limited by coefficients, in particular for prosecutors and top officials who received increased pensions through court decisions.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Ministry of Health checked 924 cases on establishing disability for officials, of which 136 people lost their disability status. Two prosecutors have already been notified of suspicion, and more than 2000 cases are being checked.

Alina Volianska

SocietyPolitics

