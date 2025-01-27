Disability pensions for prosecutors and other officials to be limited: new draft law

The Ministry of Social Affairs has registered a new law, according to which disability pensions for all citizens, regardless of their status, should be equalized. Pensions for people who need support due to disability will be calculated according to the general rule, without taking into account the special statuses of individuals.

This was reported by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Regarding disability pensions for high-ranking officials, we have already registered a law that stipulates that all pensions are calculated on the basis of disability, as a general rule. When a person needs disability support, it doesn't matter if they are a prosecutor, an accounting specialist, or just a journalist, for example. It doesn't matter, it's a person who needs support, we have to calculate the support that is actually needed, not some special statute - said the minister.

She also added that this will not apply to combatants, as they will receive separate support. The changes also include limiting pensions for officials who received high pensions. According to the new draft law, pensions exceeding UAH 23,000 will be limited by coefficients, in particular for prosecutors and top officials who received increased pensions through court decisions.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Ministry of Health checked 924 cases on establishing disability for officials, of which 136 people lost their disability status. Two prosecutors have already been notified of suspicion, and more than 2000 cases are being checked.