Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Publications
Exclusives
Director of Bessarabian Market sent to pre-trial detention with possibility of bail: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

Kyiv's Solomianskyi Court remanded Mykola Kovalchuk, director of Bessarabian Market, suspected of bribery, in custody. He was set bail of over 900,000 hryvnias.

The Solomyanskyi Court of Kyiv sent Mykola Kovalchuk, director of Kyiv's Bessarabsky Market, who is involved in a $25,000 bribe case, to custody. The official was set a bail of over 900,000 hryvnias, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"At the request of SBU investigators and prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, today the Solomyanskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for the director of one of the capital's markets in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 908,000," the post says.

As reported, he and the former official of the Department of Tourism and Promotions of the Kyiv City State Administration are suspected of extorting and receiving money from an entrepreneur who rents the market premises for a catering establishment.

Addition

The Kyiv City State Administration initiated an official investigation into the receipt of a bribe by Mykola Kovalchuk, director of the "Bessarabsky Market", who was detained together with the notoriously known for official banquets official of the Kyiv City State Administration, Maryna Radova.

Kyiv City State Administration official Maryna Radova and the director of the communal capital market were detained on July 17 while receiving an illegal benefit of $25,000.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv City State Administration
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
