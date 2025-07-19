Director of Bessarabian Market sent to pre-trial detention with possibility of bail: details

The Solomyanskyi Court of Kyiv sent Mykola Kovalchuk, director of Kyiv's Bessarabsky Market, who is involved in a $25,000 bribe case, to custody. The official was set a bail of over 900,000 hryvnias, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"At the request of SBU investigators and prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, today the Solomyanskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for the director of one of the capital's markets in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 908,000," the post says.

As reported, he and the former official of the Department of Tourism and Promotions of the Kyiv City State Administration are suspected of extorting and receiving money from an entrepreneur who rents the market premises for a catering establishment.

Addition

The Kyiv City State Administration initiated an official investigation into the receipt of a bribe by Mykola Kovalchuk, director of the "Bessarabsky Market", who was detained together with the notoriously known for official banquets official of the Kyiv City State Administration, Maryna Radova.

Kyiv City State Administration official Maryna Radova and the director of the communal capital market were detained on July 17 while receiving an illegal benefit of $25,000.