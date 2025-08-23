$41.220.16
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 18039 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 20755 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 16634 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 18881 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 19740 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 12527 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 21192 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 19773 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13540 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 14457 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Over 800,000 Ukrainians have issued a Diia.Card just over a week after its launch. The card allows receiving state payments and combining personal funds with targeted ones.

Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand Ukrainians

In just over a week since its launch, 806,000 Ukrainians have registered for Diia.Card. This was reported by the press service of "Diia", informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, on average, Ukrainians opened 3,700 Diia.Cards per hour.

Receiving most state payments, the ability to combine personal and targeted funds when making payments, topping up, transferring, and withdrawing cash – these are the advantages of Diia.Card, which make "adult life" less complicated

- the message states.

Addition

Diia.Card allows you to receive most state payments, such as "Veteran Sport", "eBook", "Schoolchild's Package". You can also transfer payments for military bonds, aid from international organizations, pensions, and other social payments to the card.

Diia.Card holders can use them to pay for goods in a mixed format: if there are not enough funds on the special account for a purchase, they can supplement it with their own funds. You can also top up, transfer money, and withdraw cash from the current account, pay with funds from the current account abroad, and get both a digital and a plastic card.

Recall

On August 13, Diia.Card was launched in Ukraine for convenient receipt of all state payments via smartphone. The card can be issued in Diia or partner banks.

It will combine existing and future support programs into one card: Fedorov on “Diia-card”26.12.24, 11:42 • 14826 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

TechnologiesFinance
Pension Fund of Ukraine
Diia (service)
Ukraine