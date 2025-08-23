Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand Ukrainians

In just over a week since its launch, 806,000 Ukrainians have registered for Diia.Card. This was reported by the press service of "Diia", informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, on average, Ukrainians opened 3,700 Diia.Cards per hour.

Receiving most state payments, the ability to combine personal and targeted funds when making payments, topping up, transferring, and withdrawing cash – these are the advantages of Diia.Card, which make "adult life" less complicated - the message states.

Addition

Diia.Card allows you to receive most state payments, such as "Veteran Sport", "eBook", "Schoolchild's Package". You can also transfer payments for military bonds, aid from international organizations, pensions, and other social payments to the card.

Diia.Card holders can use them to pay for goods in a mixed format: if there are not enough funds on the special account for a purchase, they can supplement it with their own funds. You can also top up, transfer money, and withdraw cash from the current account, pay with funds from the current account abroad, and get both a digital and a plastic card.

Recall

On August 13, Diia.Card was launched in Ukraine for convenient receipt of all state payments via smartphone. The card can be issued in Diia or partner banks.

