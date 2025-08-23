Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand Ukrainians
Kyiv • UNN
Over 800,000 Ukrainians have issued a Diia.Card just over a week after its launch. The card allows receiving state payments and combining personal funds with targeted ones.
In just over a week since its launch, 806,000 Ukrainians have registered for Diia.Card. This was reported by the press service of "Diia", informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that, on average, Ukrainians opened 3,700 Diia.Cards per hour.
Receiving most state payments, the ability to combine personal and targeted funds when making payments, topping up, transferring, and withdrawing cash – these are the advantages of Diia.Card, which make "adult life" less complicated
Addition
Diia.Card allows you to receive most state payments, such as "Veteran Sport", "eBook", "Schoolchild's Package". You can also transfer payments for military bonds, aid from international organizations, pensions, and other social payments to the card.
Diia.Card holders can use them to pay for goods in a mixed format: if there are not enough funds on the special account for a purchase, they can supplement it with their own funds. You can also top up, transfer money, and withdraw cash from the current account, pay with funds from the current account abroad, and get both a digital and a plastic card.
Recall
On August 13, Diia.Card was launched in Ukraine for convenient receipt of all state payments via smartphone. The card can be issued in Diia or partner banks.
