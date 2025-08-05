"Diia" resumed online ordering of certificates and extracts

In "Diia", it is again possible to order civil registration services online - such as re-issuance of birth or marriage certificates, this online public services platform announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Now, duplicate certificates and extracts from the Civil Registry Office can be ordered again on the "Diia" portal. And you will receive the document via Ukrposhta - directly to your hands or at the nearest branch. - reported in "Diia".

As indicated, re-issuance of the following documents can be ordered:

re-issuance of a birth certificate;

re-issuance of a marriage certificate;

re-issuance of a name change certificate;

re-issuance of a divorce certificate;

re-issuance of a death certificate;

birth extract;

marriage extract;

name change extract;

divorce extract;

death extract.

To order a document on the "Diia" portal, as reported, you need to:

log in to the citizen's account;

in the services catalog, select References and Extracts;

click Submit Application;

fill out the application for re-issuance of a certificate/extract;

choose Ukrposhta delivery method (by courier or to a branch);

pay for the service and sign the application with "Diia.Signature" or another QES.

You can view the application status in the Services - Ordered Services section. The application review takes 3 business days. Also, a notification of readiness should be sent to your email.

As reported, more than 123,000 Ukrainians have already used these services.

