Diia has launched a survey for civil servants receiving salaries with US support

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 49473 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106955 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135642 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134611 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174562 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170988 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280154 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178138 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167128 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148794 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102220 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101904 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103875 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 67522 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 39684 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 49473 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280154 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248169 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233336 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258711 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29702 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135642 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105628 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105651 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121823 views
Actual
Diia has launched a survey for civil servants receiving salaries with US support

Diia has launched a survey for civil servants receiving salaries with US support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25184 views

The Diia app in Ukraine has launched a survey for civil servants who received salaries in 2022-2023 through Direct Budget Support (DBS) from the United States.

A survey has been launched in the Diia application for civil servants who received salaries through direct budget support from the United States (Direct Budget Support - DBS) in 2022-2023. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.

Details

The survey is conducted jointly with the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry explains that this will help to strengthen control over the circulation of these funds and ensure a higher level of transparency. 

The Ministry also emphasizes that the survey in the app will run until January 23.

Polls in Diia have become a convenient way of communication between citizens and the state. We have already conducted 18 polls in the app, in which Ukrainians have voted in Diia more than 13.4 million times. They made it possible to get quick and valuable feedback from Ukrainians. This time, for the first time, we are launching a survey for civil servants, which will allow us to analyze how effective the system of payment of funds for civil servants is

- said Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

More than 5 thousand cars re-registered in "Diia" app - Ministry of Internal Affairs12.01.24, 10:35 • 55932 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation added that in 2022 alone, almost 150 thousand civil servants received salaries thanks to the financial support of the World Bank's Public Expenditure Support for Enhanced Accountability in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project. 80% of these funds came in the form of DBS from the US Government. 

The survey is expected to complement the multi-level monitoring and audit system introduced by the Ukrainian government, the World Bank, and USAID.

It will also help to ensure a higher level of transparency and accountability in the use of DBS funds by the Government of Ukraine and improve the system of payments from the state budget. In addition, the survey will help to strengthen control over the circulation of funds up to the final recipient.

Addendu

Civil servants who receive a salary from the DBS can take part in the survey.

To join: update the Action, log in to the application, go to the Services section, select Surveys. 

Fedorov announces "eBaby for Business" in "Diia"09.01.24, 10:29 • 101149 views

Recall

The government has adopted a decree expanding the powers of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the State Special Communications Service. From now on, the Ministry of Digital Transformation will be responsible for formulating state policy in the field of cloud services.

In addition, the Ministry of Digital Transformation will be responsible for the implementation and operation of the e-accession and the launch and operation of the educational application Mriya.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising