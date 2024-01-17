Diia has launched a survey for civil servants receiving salaries with US support

A survey has been launched in the Diia application for civil servants who received salaries through direct budget support from the United States (Direct Budget Support - DBS) in 2022-2023. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.

Details

The survey is conducted jointly with the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry explains that this will help to strengthen control over the circulation of these funds and ensure a higher level of transparency.

The Ministry also emphasizes that the survey in the app will run until January 23.

Polls in Diia have become a convenient way of communication between citizens and the state. We have already conducted 18 polls in the app, in which Ukrainians have voted in Diia more than 13.4 million times. They made it possible to get quick and valuable feedback from Ukrainians. This time, for the first time, we are launching a survey for civil servants, which will allow us to analyze how effective the system of payment of funds for civil servants is - said Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation added that in 2022 alone, almost 150 thousand civil servants received salaries thanks to the financial support of the World Bank's Public Expenditure Support for Enhanced Accountability in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project. 80% of these funds came in the form of DBS from the US Government.

The survey is expected to complement the multi-level monitoring and audit system introduced by the Ukrainian government, the World Bank, and USAID.

It will also help to ensure a higher level of transparency and accountability in the use of DBS funds by the Government of Ukraine and improve the system of payments from the state budget. In addition, the survey will help to strengthen control over the circulation of funds up to the final recipient.

Civil servants who receive a salary from the DBS can take part in the survey.

To join: update the Action, log in to the application, go to the Services section, select Surveys.

Recall

The government has adopted a decree expanding the powers of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the State Special Communications Service. From now on, the Ministry of Digital Transformation will be responsible for formulating state policy in the field of cloud services.

In addition, the Ministry of Digital Transformation will be responsible for the implementation and operation of the e-accession and the launch and operation of the educational application Mriya.