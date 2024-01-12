More than 5 thousand cars re-registered in "Diia" app - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Ukrainians have re-registered more than 5,000 cars in Diia since the launch of the service, which allows them to buy and sell cars online. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN.

Citizens have re-registered more than 5,000 vehicles through Diia. We launched this service on December 20 in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation. Minimal bureaucracy. Reduction of corruption risks, as the verification of cars and users is carried out automatically. Fast and convenient. Purchase and sale agreements are concluded directly in the smartphone - Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the service is available for re-registration of cars, motorcycles and mopeds.

Recall

On December 20, Diia launched a car re-registration service that allows you to buy and sell cars online.

