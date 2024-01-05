ukenru
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Cabinet of Ministers approved new powers of the Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Cabinet of Ministers approved new powers of the Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106798 views

The government has expanded the role of the Ministry of Digital Transformation to include cloud policy and e-excise, which will facilitate digitalization and data protection.

The government has adopted a resolution expanding the powers of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the State Special Communications Service. This was reported on the government portal, UNN reports.

Details

From now on, the Ministry of Digital Transformation will be responsible for shaping state policy in the field of cloud services. And the State Service of Special Communications will be the regulator of communication services in this area.

In addition, the Ministry of Digital Transformation will be responsible for the implementation and operation of the e-accession and the launch and operation of the educational application Mriya.

Cloud computing is a great help in the digitalization of government agencies and data protection. After the start of the full-scale invasion, Russians tried to destroy Ukrainian archives and offices. However, this did not cause a collapse in the country, as the most important data is in cloud storage.

the statement reads

eAccise is one of the priority projects of the Ministry of Digital Transformation for the coming years. The launch of eAccise will help build a transparent tobacco and alcohol market and stop the illegal sale of products. This way, the state will not lose money and Ukrainians will not buy counterfeit products.

We are also developing a revolutionary Mriya app that will change the educational process for children, parents, and teachers. Mriya will provide convenient access to knowledge and allow building individual educational trajectories.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has realized 90 percent of its 2023 targets28.12.23, 15:14 • 57138 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

