Dick Schoof's visit to Kyiv: Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister of the Netherlands for assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof for his help and support. This happened following the Dutch Prime Minister's visit to Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to the head of state's Telegram.

Zelenskyy noted that during the meeting, many issues were discussed, including those of a defensive nature. He added: the main thing is the defense of Ukraine and defense projects, pressure on Russia and accountability for crimes, as well as political cooperation and support for Ukrainians in the face of energy challenges.

The Netherlands is one of the most principled defenders of life, a state that truly helps our defense, our resilience, and, what is also important, our work for the sake of achieving justice. - Zelenskyy stated.

He thanked the Netherlands for its readiness to continue to stand with Ukraine and all other Europeans in defending common values.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dick Schoof together honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders during the Dutch Prime Minister's visit to Kyiv.