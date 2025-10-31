Ukraine's special services destroyed one of three "Oreshnik" missile systems on Russian territory; the operation was carried out the summer before last. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

In 2023, forces of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and foreign intelligence destroyed one of Russia's three "Oreshnik" missile systems at the Kapustin Yar military training ground.

The Main Intelligence Directorate, citing the words of SBU head Vasyl Maliuk, noted that the corresponding operation was "carried out the summer before last and remained classified." But its results were reported to the President of Ukraine and several leaders of foreign states.

The Main Intelligence Directorate also noted that in 2024, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published the technical characteristics of the "Oreshnik" ("Kedr") missile system and a list of enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state Russia involved in its development.

Recall

UNN reported the words of SBU head Vasyl Maliuk, who stated that one of the three "Oreshnik" systems was successfully destroyed on the territory of the Russian Federation at "Kapustin Yar" by the forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate, the SBU, and the Foreign Intelligence Service.