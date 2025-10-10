$41.510.10
48.210.07
ukenru
02:10 PM • 2348 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 4780 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 9528 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
10:53 AM • 21987 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 27390 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 16933 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18067 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17909 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25665 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45498 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.3m/s
71%
747mm
Popular news
Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shownPhotoVideoOctober 10, 05:21 AM • 19317 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - UkrenergoOctober 10, 06:38 AM • 25516 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 17732 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy09:38 AM • 16825 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideo10:04 AM • 12858 views
Publications
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto01:35 PM • 9546 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo10:53 AM • 21994 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?09:44 AM • 27397 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 78519 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 82981 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Li Qiang
Kim Jong Un
Andriy Sadovyi
Petro Poroshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie11:09 AM • 10162 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideo10:04 AM • 12896 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 17766 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 78519 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 33552 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Hand grenade
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Audi Q5

Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4812 views

Ukraine is receiving positive signals from the United States regarding the transfer of supersonic Tomahawk cruise missiles, and detailed discussions are ongoing. MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi reported that Ukraine had raised this issue before, but was refused at that time.

Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA

Ukraine hears positive signals from the United States regarding the transfer of supersonic cruise missiles "Tomahawk" to our country. Very detailed and important discussions are currently underway. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, as reported by UNN.

We hear and welcome a positive signal from the United States regarding the possibility of providing this very powerful weapon. I want to remind you that Ukraine had already raised the issue of transferring these powerful Tomahawk missiles even earlier. In fact, under the previous US administration. At that time, the answer was "no". Now there is no "no" answer. Instead, there is a very detailed and important discussion about their transfer.

- Tykhyi noted.

He emphasized that Ukrainians and Americans are currently discussing the main nuances that need to be agreed upon for the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Currently, the Ukrainian and American teams are working to agree on all important nuances for the transfer of these missiles to Ukraine. We, of course, see various reactions from Russia. Because it is about a very powerful weapon. It is quite logical that they are afraid of providing these missiles to Ukrainians.

- Tykhyi emphasized.

The MFA spokesman also emphasized that Ukraine has the right to strike military targets on the territory of Russia, including centers where weapons are manufactured for strikes against our state.

Ukraine strikes only military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. It does so because Russia continues the war it started. These missiles are truly unique, they are powerful. They will help Ukraine deliver powerful strikes against centers where weapons are manufactured for Russia's strikes against Ukraine.

- Tykhyi summarized.

Addition

Russia threatens to shoot down Tomahawk cruise missiles and attack their launch sites if the US supplies these missiles to Ukraine. Moscow calls possible deliveries a "serious escalation step" capable of "changing the quality" of the conflict.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
United States
Ukraine