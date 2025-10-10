Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA

Ukraine hears positive signals from the United States regarding the transfer of supersonic cruise missiles "Tomahawk" to our country. Very detailed and important discussions are currently underway. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, as reported by UNN.

We hear and welcome a positive signal from the United States regarding the possibility of providing this very powerful weapon. I want to remind you that Ukraine had already raised the issue of transferring these powerful Tomahawk missiles even earlier. In fact, under the previous US administration. At that time, the answer was "no". Now there is no "no" answer. Instead, there is a very detailed and important discussion about their transfer. - Tykhyi noted.

He emphasized that Ukrainians and Americans are currently discussing the main nuances that need to be agreed upon for the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Currently, the Ukrainian and American teams are working to agree on all important nuances for the transfer of these missiles to Ukraine. We, of course, see various reactions from Russia. Because it is about a very powerful weapon. It is quite logical that they are afraid of providing these missiles to Ukrainians. - Tykhyi emphasized.

The MFA spokesman also emphasized that Ukraine has the right to strike military targets on the territory of Russia, including centers where weapons are manufactured for strikes against our state.

Ukraine strikes only military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. It does so because Russia continues the war it started. These missiles are truly unique, they are powerful. They will help Ukraine deliver powerful strikes against centers where weapons are manufactured for Russia's strikes against Ukraine. - Tykhyi summarized.

Addition

Russia threatens to shoot down Tomahawk cruise missiles and attack their launch sites if the US supplies these missiles to Ukraine. Moscow calls possible deliveries a "serious escalation step" capable of "changing the quality" of the conflict.