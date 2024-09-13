Deputy Head of the OP met with EU Commissioner Ilva Johansson

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113806 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116570 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189876 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148993 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150282 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141791 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194053 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112314 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183341 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 40858 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 68031 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 64359 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 36850 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 42879 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189858 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194042 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183330 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210354 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198772 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147914 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147324 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151564 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142596 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159118 views
Deputy Head of the OP met with EU Commissioner Ilva Johansson

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25413 views

Ihor Zhovkva discussed cooperation between Ukraine and the EU with Ilva Johansson during her visit. On behalf of the President, he presented the EU Commissioner with the Order of Merit II class for her support of Ukraine.

On behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva met with EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ilva Johansson, who arrived in Ukraine on a working visit. During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of topical issues related to cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union, the Presidential Office reported, according to UNN

Details [1

Ihor Zhovkva thanked the EU Commissioner for her unprecedented assistance to Ukraine and the internally displaced persons staying in the EU member states. He also noted the personal contribution of Ilva Johansson to deepening cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union.

On behalf of the Head of State, Ihor Zhovkva presented Ylva Johansson with the Order of Merit, II class, emphasizing her important role in supporting Ukraine in this difficult time. The award is in recognition of her efforts in providing assistance and strengthening ties between Ukraine and the EU.

This meeting is another step in strengthening the cooperation and partnership between Ukraine and the European Union, confirming joint efforts to support the Ukrainian people in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

