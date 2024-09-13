Deputy Head of the OP met with EU Commissioner Ilva Johansson

On behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva met with EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ilva Johansson, who arrived in Ukraine on a working visit. During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of topical issues related to cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union, the Presidential Office reported, according to UNN.

Ihor Zhovkva thanked the EU Commissioner for her unprecedented assistance to Ukraine and the internally displaced persons staying in the EU member states. He also noted the personal contribution of Ilva Johansson to deepening cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union.

On behalf of the Head of State, Ihor Zhovkva presented Ylva Johansson with the Order of Merit, II class, emphasizing her important role in supporting Ukraine in this difficult time. The award is in recognition of her efforts in providing assistance and strengthening ties between Ukraine and the EU.

This meeting is another step in strengthening the cooperation and partnership between Ukraine and the European Union, confirming joint efforts to support the Ukrainian people in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression.

