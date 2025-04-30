Deputy Foreign Minister at the UN Security Council: Ukraine will not accept peace at any cost

Ukraine wants peace like no other, but is not ready to accept it at any cost. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa during a meeting of the UN Security Council, reports UNN.

In particular, she commented on the statement of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the three-day truce on May 8-10.

If Russia is so eager to end the war, why not start the ceasefire today? Why wait until March 8? This proposal has nothing to do with peace - said Betsa.

According to her, any future agreements must meet Ukraine's "red lines."

Firstly, Ukraine will never recognize any temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea, as Russian. Secondly, it will not agree to any foreign dictates regarding the structure, size and other characteristics of the armed forces. Thirdly, we will not accept any restrictions on Ukraine's sovereignty, our domestic and foreign policy, including the choice of alliances we would like to join - explained the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

She stressed that a temporary ceasefire, if reached, should not lead to a frozen conflict, but should be a step towards a lasting peace based on justice.

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya during a meeting of the UN Security Council accused Ukraine of casualties among civilians in Kryvyi Rih and Sumy, allegedly because Russia was targeting military facilities that Ukraine places among residential buildings. According to him, Russia emphasizes "the fact that the Russian armed forces are targeting only military facilities."

Acting Deputy US Permanent Representative to the UN John Kelley said that the responsibility for ending the war lies with both countries - Russia and Ukraine. According to him, both Moscow and Kyiv can reap "huge benefits" from agreeing to US peace proposals.

