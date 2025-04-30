Deputy Foreign Minister at the UN Security Council: Ukraine will not accept peace at any cost

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 78843 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 88425 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 68523 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 94856 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 88422 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 78000 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 72730 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 148739 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 147244 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 128022 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+11°
2m/s
57%
751 mm
Popular news

Skulls and bones in a garbage dump in Kyiv's Podil district turned out to be archaeological artifacts - police

April 29, 04:41 PM • 10640 views

Relatives of those missing during the war will be able to apply at their place of residence: The Rada adopted the bill as a basis

April 29, 04:44 PM • 10001 views

Two teenagers fell from the 16th floor in Lviv: what is known

April 29, 04:58 PM • 12559 views

The head of the Hostomel military administration will perform the powers of the village head

April 29, 05:06 PM • 8804 views

Enemy information campaign to fuel panic: The National Security and Defense Council denied the fake about the preparation for the surrender of the city of Sumy

April 29, 05:17 PM • 10100 views
Publications

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 64491 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 78840 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 148736 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 147241 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 128019 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 58806 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 76332 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 73786 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 179507 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 90351 views
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Deputy Foreign Minister at the UN Security Council: Ukraine will not accept peace at any cost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

According to Mariana Betsa, Ukraine strives for peace, but will not compromise on sovereignty, territories and the choice of alliances. Any truce should be a step towards a just peace, and not a freezing of the conflict.

Deputy Foreign Minister at the UN Security Council: Ukraine will not accept peace at any cost

Ukraine wants peace like no other, but is not ready to accept it at any cost. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa during a meeting of the UN Security Council, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, she commented on the statement of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the three-day truce on May 8-10.

If Russia is so eager to end the war, why not start the ceasefire today? Why wait until March 8? This proposal has nothing to do with peace

- said Betsa.

According to her, any future agreements must meet Ukraine's "red lines."

Firstly, Ukraine will never recognize any temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea, as Russian. Secondly, it will not agree to any foreign dictates regarding the structure, size and other characteristics of the armed forces. Thirdly, we will not accept any restrictions on Ukraine's sovereignty, our domestic and foreign policy, including the choice of alliances we would like to join

- explained the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

North Korea supplies almost half of all ammunition to Russia - South Korean Ambassador to the UN30.04.25, 01:22 • 1204 views

She stressed that a temporary ceasefire, if reached, should not lead to a frozen conflict, but should be a step towards a lasting peace based on justice.

Recall

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya during a meeting of the UN Security Council accused Ukraine of casualties among civilians in Kryvyi Rih and Sumy, allegedly because Russia was targeting military facilities that Ukraine places among residential buildings. According to him, Russia emphasizes "the fact that the Russian armed forces are targeting only military facilities."

Acting Deputy US Permanent Representative to the UN John Kelley said that the responsibility for ending the war lies with both countries - Russia and Ukraine. According to him, both Moscow and Kyiv can reap "huge benefits" from agreeing to US peace proposals.

"We want to see the end of the war": the UN reacted to Putin's statement about a "ceasefire" for three days29.04.25, 13:24 • 2618 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Ukraine
Brent
$63.15
Bitcoin
$94,530.40
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.96
Золото
$3,316.90
Ethereum
$1,797.43