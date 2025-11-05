ukenru
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
Deputy Director General of Energoatom branch exposed for systematic bribery, detained - SAPO

Kyiv • UNN

The Deputy Director General of the Energoatom branch was detained for systematic bribery. According to the investigation, she demanded 10-15% of the paid work, which amounted to over UAH 6.6 million, and had already received USD 40,200.

Deputy Director General of Energoatom branch exposed for systematic bribery, detained - SAPO

The Deputy General Director of the Energoatom branch has been exposed for systematic bribery and detained, the SAP reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

On November 4... the Deputy General Director of the branch "VP "Atomenergomash" of JSC "NAEK "Energoatom" was exposed for requesting and receiving an unlawful benefit. Her actions were qualified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- reported the SAP.

Details

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, as indicated by the SAP, it was established that "the deputy head of the separate subdivision requested a representative of a private contracting enterprise to provide her with an unlawful benefit for ensuring timely payment for work performed under contracts and for not obstructing the fulfillment of contractual obligations." The total amount of the unlawful benefit, as reported, was calculated at 10-15% of the paid work and was supposed to amount to over UAH 6.6 million.

"The investigation found that the person received part of the agreed funds, namely 40,200 US dollars, in June-November 2025," the SAP statement reads.

Currently, the Deputy General Director has been detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

- reported the SAP.

Julia Shramko

