Deputy Director General of Energoatom branch exposed for systematic bribery, detained - SAPO

The Deputy General Director of the Energoatom branch has been exposed for systematic bribery and detained, the SAP reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

On November 4... the Deputy General Director of the branch "VP "Atomenergomash" of JSC "NAEK "Energoatom" was exposed for requesting and receiving an unlawful benefit. Her actions were qualified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - reported the SAP.

Details

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, as indicated by the SAP, it was established that "the deputy head of the separate subdivision requested a representative of a private contracting enterprise to provide her with an unlawful benefit for ensuring timely payment for work performed under contracts and for not obstructing the fulfillment of contractual obligations." The total amount of the unlawful benefit, as reported, was calculated at 10-15% of the paid work and was supposed to amount to over UAH 6.6 million.

"The investigation found that the person received part of the agreed funds, namely 40,200 US dollars, in June-November 2025," the SAP statement reads.

Currently, the Deputy General Director has been detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. - reported the SAP.

