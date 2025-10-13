Deputy commander of a military unit in Lviv region used subordinates for private work
In Lviv region, the deputy commander of a military unit involved subordinates in repair and construction work at community facilities and in his own house. He was notified of suspicion of abuse of power and taken into custody with the possibility of bail.
Prosecutors and investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) exposed the deputy commander of one of the military units in Lviv region, who involved subordinates in private repair and construction work, while receiving personal gain. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, from March to September 2025, the official directed servicemen to lay paving stones at facilities of the territorial community, where employees of his acquaintance's enterprise were supposed to work.
In addition, during his vacation, he involved three subordinates in repairing his own house in Vinnytsia region and installing monuments on his parents' graves. At the same time, the military continued to receive monetary support for their service.
The deputy commander was notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official authority). At the request of prosecutors, he was taken into custody with the possibility of posting bail of over UAH 1 million and suspended from official duties. An investigation is currently underway into the involvement of the defendant in other similar offenses.
