Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 26671 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 31600 views
Deputy commander of a military unit in Lviv region used subordinates for private work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

In Lviv region, the deputy commander of a military unit involved subordinates in repair and construction work at community facilities and in his own house. He was notified of suspicion of abuse of power and taken into custody with the possibility of bail.

Deputy commander of a military unit in Lviv region used subordinates for private work

Prosecutors and investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) exposed the deputy commander of one of the military units in Lviv region, who involved subordinates in private repair and construction work, while receiving personal gain. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, from March to September 2025, the official directed servicemen to lay paving stones at facilities of the territorial community, where employees of his acquaintance's enterprise were supposed to work.

Precautionary measure election: ex-mayor of Irpin Markushyn did not appear in court, the hearing was postponed09.10.25, 17:41 • 3669 views

In addition, during his vacation, he involved three subordinates in repairing his own house in Vinnytsia region and installing monuments on his parents' graves. At the same time, the military continued to receive monetary support for their service.

It turned out that during his vacation, the deputy commander involved three subordinates in carrying out repair work in his own house in Vinnytsia region, as well as in installing monuments on his parents' graves

– reported the SBI.

The deputy commander was notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official authority). At the request of prosecutors, he was taken into custody with the possibility of posting bail of over UAH 1 million and suspended from official duties. An investigation is currently underway into the involvement of the defendant in other similar offenses.

Corruption and abuse in military units: The Prosecutor General's Office reported on the exposure of crimes in several regions10.10.25, 15:55 • 9012 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast