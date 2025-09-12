Ukraine and Swedish company Saab agreed on cooperation to strengthen air traffic control

At the international DSEI exhibition, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with representatives of the Swedish company Saab. The parties agreed to continue cooperation to strengthen the capabilities of the Defense Forces in the field of air situational awareness. Denys Shmyhal reported this in his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

According to him, within the framework of the implementation of the Roadmap for Aviation Development according to NATO standards, Ukraine attaches great importance to cooperation with Sweden.

Another important issue is the supply of Saab-made radars. In particular, we agreed to continue cooperation to strengthen the capabilities of the Defense Forces regarding situational awareness in the airspace - wrote the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

He thanked Sweden and Saab for their systematic support.

