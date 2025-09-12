Ukraine and Swedish company Saab agreed on cooperation to strengthen air traffic control

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
September 11, 07:17 PM • 8392 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 18586 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 29267 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 18897 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 16982 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 22921 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 14728 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16609 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14638 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14600 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.5m/s
55%
755mm
Popular news
FBI showed photos of suspect in Charlie Kirk's murderPhotoSeptember 11, 04:12 PM • 4314 views
Germany to strengthen presence on NATO's eastern border after Russian drones in PolandSeptember 11, 04:22 PM • 3242 views
Trump will not give up, this gives hope for ending the devastating war in Ukraine: Szijjártó on conversation with RubioPhotoSeptember 11, 05:38 PM • 3946 views
Poland closes border with Belarus: Russia declares escalation of tension and urges Warsaw to reconsiderSeptember 11, 06:35 PM • 10553 views
A munition fell from a plane onto a residential building in Volyn - MediaSeptember 11, 08:02 PM • 3566 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 29273 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 22925 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 36728 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 50971 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 111575 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 13828 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 36728 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 25577 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 33452 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 98475 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
Fox News
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sukhoi Su-30

Ukraine and Swedish company Saab agreed on cooperation to strengthen air traffic control

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

At the DSEI exhibition, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine met with representatives of Saab. The parties agreed on cooperation regarding the supply of radars and strengthening situational awareness in the airspace.

Ukraine and Swedish company Saab agreed on cooperation to strengthen air traffic control

At the international DSEI exhibition, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with representatives of the Swedish company Saab. The parties agreed to continue cooperation to strengthen the capabilities of the Defense Forces in the field of air situational awareness. Denys Shmyhal reported this in his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, within the framework of the implementation of the Roadmap for Aviation Development according to NATO standards, Ukraine attaches great importance to cooperation with Sweden.

Another important issue is the supply of Saab-made radars. In particular, we agreed to continue cooperation to strengthen the capabilities of the Defense Forces regarding situational awareness in the airspace

- wrote the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

He thanked Sweden and Saab for their systematic support.

Recall

Ukrainian airline XENA, specializing in firefighting, plans to double its fleet to participate in European tenders. The company already has two An-32P aircraft and is actively extinguishing fires in Montenegro and Turkey.

Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal11.09.25, 21:17 • 8392 views

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
NATO
Sweden
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal