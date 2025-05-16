Denmark is preparing the 26th package of military aid to Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Denmark, one of the leaders in supporting Ukraine, is preparing the 26th package of military aid. Zelenskyy discussed further support and investments in the defense industry with the Prime Minister of Denmark.
Denmark is one of the leaders in supporting our country and is preparing the 26th package of military aid for Ukraine. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, reports UNN.
We talked about the continuation of military support and direct investments in the Ukrainian defense industry. Denmark is one of the leaders in supporting our country and is preparing the 26th package of military aid for Ukraine. This support helps protect lives. We greatly appreciate this
According to him, they also talked about negotiations in Istanbul, coordination of diplomatic efforts with the United States and European partners.
We have a common vision that pressure on Russia is important in case it refuses to cease fire
Zelenskyy reminded that Denmark will begin its presidency of the EU Council in July this year and Kyiv counts on support in European integration.
I thank the government and the entire people of Denmark for all the manifestations of assistance to our country, for the unwavering support of our people
