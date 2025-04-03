Denmark has announced a new aid package to Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 billion
Kyiv • UNN
Denmark has announced a new aid package to Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 billion for 2025-2027. The funds will go to air defense, artillery and support for the Air Force.
Denmark has announced a new aid package to Ukraine totaling DKK 6.7 billion in 2025-2027. This was reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense in X, writes UNN.
"Air defense, artillery and financial framework to support the Ukrainian Air Force - this is the content of the 25th aid package.
This aid provides military support to Ukraine totaling DKK 6.7 billion in 2025-2027, which will be financed from the Ukrainian Fund," the statement said.
Let us remind
Earlier, UNN wrote that Sweden announced the largest military support package to Ukraine worth about $1.6 billion. Together with the support package presented earlier this year, Swedish military support to Ukraine will amount to about SEK 29.5 billion ($2.95) for 2025.