Demanded 750 dollars for processing documents for a foreigner: a migration service employee has been notified of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
The chief specialist of the State Migration Service in Kyiv demanded 750 dollars for processing a residence permit for a foreigner. The official was detained while receiving the money in a capital café.
A migration service employee offered a foreigner assistance with documents for 750 US dollars. The suspect was detained in a café immediately after receiving the money. This was reported by the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.
Under the procedural guidance of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a suspicion has been announced against the chief specialist of the State Migration Service in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, who for money helped a foreigner obtain a temporary residence permit in Ukraine (part 2 of article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
The pre-trial investigation established that a 32-year-old migration service employee promised a man who had an expired residence permit in Ukraine to arrange with his colleagues regarding the documentation. He estimated the cost of such a service at 750 US dollars.
The suspect scheduled a meeting to receive the money in a café, where he received the specified amount from the foreigner. The individual was detained immediately after receiving the money.
A fraudster was detained in Kyiv region, who profited from the relatives of prisoners of war05.03.25, 22:39 • 25907 views