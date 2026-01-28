DEI Principles in Action: Six Communities in Lviv Region Implemented Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Policies

In six communities of Lviv Oblast, a project aimed at implementing the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at the local level has been successfully completed. Its results include not only developed strategic documents but also a tangible increase in awareness and engagement among participants.

Within the framework of the project, comprehensive programs to support diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) were developed for six communities. Four of these have already been approved at city council sessions, and two more are planned for adoption at upcoming sessions. This allows communities to systematically integrate the principles of equity and inclusion into their work and management decisions.

An important component of the project was working with local teams. In each community, participants presented policies, engaging representatives of local self-government bodies, the public sector, and youth. This format fostered open dialogue and the formation of a shared understanding of DEI values.

This project has shown that communities are ready to work systematically with the topic of diversity, equity, and inclusion. When there is knowledge, youth engagement, public sector involvement, and partner support, DEI becomes not an abstract concept but a part of daily decisions in communities. - emphasized Karina Buluy, Social Investment Engagement Manager at the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

According to the survey results, participants' awareness of diversity, equity, and inclusion principles increased by 42%, and satisfaction with project participation exceeded 90%. This indicates the practical value of the initiative and its relevance to the real needs of communities.

One of the key directions of the project was accessibility. Based on the conducted audits, six practical reports with recommendations for improving accessibility in social infrastructure facilities were prepared. The developed data has already been integrated into the communities' strategic documents and has become the basis for further systemic changes.

For our community, this is truly an important step. We strive to build an environment where everyone feels respect, support, and equal opportunities. Such initiatives help us become stronger and develop systematically and responsibly. - said Yaroslav Okrepkyi, Deputy Mayor of Zolochiv for the Executive Bodies of the Council.

Youth and the public sector actively participated in the project's implementation, with four youth councils and three civil society organizations taking part. This interaction strengthened the inclusive approach and ensured broader representation of various groups in the decision-making process.

The project "Development of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Policies in Small Communities of Lviv Oblast" is being implemented by the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" within the framework of the "Unity for Community" project, implemented by ISAR Ednannia with financial support from the European Union. The project aims to create conditions for the inclusive development of communities that meet European standards of equality and transparency.