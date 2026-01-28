$42.960.17
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 9034 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 16565 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 21553 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 22086 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 22819 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 26184 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 44414 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 57452 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 43018 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
DEI Principles in Action: Six Communities in Lviv Region Implemented Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Policies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Six communities in the Lviv region have implemented a project to introduce the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Four of them have already approved programs, and the level of awareness among participants has increased by 42%.

DEI Principles in Action: Six Communities in Lviv Region Implemented Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Policies

In six communities of Lviv Oblast, a project aimed at implementing the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at the local level has been successfully completed. Its results include not only developed strategic documents but also a tangible increase in awareness and engagement among participants.

Within the framework of the project, comprehensive programs to support diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) were developed for six communities. Four of these have already been approved at city council sessions, and two more are planned for adoption at upcoming sessions. This allows communities to systematically integrate the principles of equity and inclusion into their work and management decisions.

An important component of the project was working with local teams. In each community, participants presented policies, engaging representatives of local self-government bodies, the public sector, and youth. This format fostered open dialogue and the formation of a shared understanding of DEI values.

This project has shown that communities are ready to work systematically with the topic of diversity, equity, and inclusion. When there is knowledge, youth engagement, public sector involvement, and partner support, DEI becomes not an abstract concept but a part of daily decisions in communities.

- emphasized Karina Buluy, Social Investment Engagement Manager at the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

According to the survey results, participants' awareness of diversity, equity, and inclusion principles increased by 42%, and satisfaction with project participation exceeded 90%. This indicates the practical value of the initiative and its relevance to the real needs of communities.

One of the key directions of the project was accessibility. Based on the conducted audits, six practical reports with recommendations for improving accessibility in social infrastructure facilities were prepared. The developed data has already been integrated into the communities' strategic documents and has become the basis for further systemic changes.

For our community, this is truly an important step. We strive to build an environment where everyone feels respect, support, and equal opportunities. Such initiatives help us become stronger and develop systematically and responsibly.

- said Yaroslav Okrepkyi, Deputy Mayor of Zolochiv for the Executive Bodies of the Council.

Youth and the public sector actively participated in the project's implementation, with four youth councils and three civil society organizations taking part. This interaction strengthened the inclusive approach and ensured broader representation of various groups in the decision-making process.

The project "Development of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Policies in Small Communities of Lviv Oblast" is being implemented by the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" within the framework of the "Unity for Community" project, implemented by ISAR Ednannia with financial support from the European Union. The project aims to create conditions for the inclusive development of communities that meet European standards of equality and transparency.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Lviv Oblast
charity
PrJSC MHP
European Union