Defense Forces withdrew from positions near Novovasylivske in Zaporizhzhia direction - AFU

Ukrainian units have been withdrawn from the settlement of Novovasylivske, Zaporizhzhia region, to more advantageous defensive positions. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In Zaporizhzhia and the south of Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy does not reduce the intensity of assault operations, massive artillery shelling, and fire strikes. Over the past day, almost four dozen combat engagements took place in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions. The enemy does not stop assaulting our positions and attempting to infiltrate deep into Ukrainian defense - the report says.

It is noted that over the past day, more than 350 shellings using over 1500 munitions were recorded. Enemy losses amounted to almost 300 personnel and 58 units of weapons and military equipment, including a tank, armored vehicles, artillery systems of various types, and light motor vehicles.

"Due to the regrouping of combat formations, changes in the configuration of the combat line, and in order to preserve the lives of servicemen, our units were withdrawn from the settlement of Novovasylivske to more advantageous defensive positions. Measures are underway to block enemy advance and inflict combined fire damage on them," the Defense Forces added.

Recall

Over the past day, November 14, 265 combat engagements were recorded along the entire front line. The Defense Forces repelled most of the Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk direction.