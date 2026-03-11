Defense Forces eliminated another 990 invaders at the front during the day

As of the morning of March 11, the total losses of personnel of the Russian occupation forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,275,980 people. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 990 invaders and destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the defense forces demonstrated high effectiveness in intercepting enemy operational-tactical level UAVs, destroying 2,157 units. Russian artillery also suffered significant losses – 61 systems were neutralized. In addition, the occupiers lost 281 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers, which critically affects the logistical support of the aggressor's frontline units with fuel and ammunition.

Statistics of damaged equipment over the past day

In addition to artillery and drones, the enemy's equipment fleet decreased by 5 tanks and 3 armored combat vehicles over the day. One multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and one unit of special equipment were also eliminated.

The total number of destroyed air defense systems, aircraft, helicopters, and ships during this period remained unchanged, but the General Staff notes that all data are constantly being updated due to the high dynamics of hostilities.

