March 10, 05:36 PM • 20712 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
March 10, 03:44 PM • 73615 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
March 10, 03:25 PM • 55758 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
March 10, 02:11 PM • 37246 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
March 10, 12:33 PM • 42836 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
March 10, 11:27 AM • 34635 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
March 10, 11:25 AM • 58035 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
March 10, 08:20 AM • 64807 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 54627 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 86058 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
UN recognizes Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children as a crime against humanityMarch 10, 09:49 PM • 5132 views
Global oil prices fell by 11% after Trump's predictions of de-escalation with IranMarch 10, 09:59 PM • 17144 views
The US will build a large-scale oil refinery in Texas for the first time in half a centuryMarch 10, 10:34 PM • 19282 views
Ukrainian company "Aerobavovna" revives the use of aerostats for modern warfareMarch 10, 11:16 PM • 17879 views
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports04:32 AM • 13857 views
Defense Forces eliminated another 990 invaders at the front during the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1936 views

The General Staff reports the elimination of 990 occupiers and 61 artillery systems in one day. Over two thousand drones and 281 units of enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Defense Forces eliminated another 990 invaders at the front during the day

As of the morning of March 11, the total losses of personnel of the Russian occupation forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,275,980 people. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 990 invaders and destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the defense forces demonstrated high effectiveness in intercepting enemy operational-tactical level UAVs, destroying 2,157 units. Russian artillery also suffered significant losses – 61 systems were neutralized. In addition, the occupiers lost 281 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers, which critically affects the logistical support of the aggressor's frontline units with fuel and ammunition.

Statistics of damaged equipment over the past day

In addition to artillery and drones, the enemy's equipment fleet decreased by 5 tanks and 3 armored combat vehicles over the day. One multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and one unit of special equipment were also eliminated.

The total number of destroyed air defense systems, aircraft, helicopters, and ships during this period remained unchanged, but the General Staff notes that all data are constantly being updated due to the high dynamics of hostilities.

The "Kremniy El" plant in Bryansk was attacked by Storm Shadow missiles, damage to production facilities recorded - General Staff10.03.26, 20:17 • 3744 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine