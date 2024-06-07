Defense Forces destroyed the invaders ' air defense and radar stations – General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed Russian air defense systems, radar stations and attacked enemy manpower concentrations, weapons, military equipment and a radar station in several areas.
Since the beginning of this day, units of our aviation and missile forces and artillery have inflicted defeats on four areas of concentration of enemy personnel. This was announced by the General Staff in the evening report, Reports UNN.
Details
Also, our defenders hit one area of accumulation of weapons and military equipment, one vehicle and one radar of the invaders.
