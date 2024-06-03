Invaders began to act more actively in the Orekhovsky direction-General Staff

the Russian invaders began to act more actively in the Orekhovsky direction, in particular in the area of Malaya Tokmachka in Zaporozhye. About it UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The general staff informs as of 19: 00 on June 3.

"The enemy began to act more actively in the Orekhovsky direction, in particular in the area of Malaya Tokmachka. The enemy attacked here seven times during the day, " the report says.

Addition

The general staff reports that in the Kharkiv region, fighting continues in the area of Volchansk. 11 battles are currently underway in the Pokrovsky direction. The total number of collisions today has increased to 35.

Earlier, the General Staff also reportedthat the Russians increased their activity in the Kupyansky direction.