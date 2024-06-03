ukenru
Invaders began to act more actively in the Orekhovsky direction-General Staff

Invaders began to act more actively in the Orekhovsky direction-General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27697 views

The Russian occupiers intensified attacks in the Orekhovsky direction, especially in the area of Malaya Tokmachka, Zaporizhia region, making seven attacks there during the day.

the Russian invaders began to act more actively in the Orekhovsky direction, in particular in the area of Malaya Tokmachka in Zaporozhye. About it UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The general staff informs as of 19: 00 on June 3.

"The enemy began to act more actively in the Orekhovsky direction, in particular in the area of Malaya Tokmachka. The enemy attacked here seven times during the day, " the report says.

Addition

The general staff reports that in the Kharkiv region, fighting continues in the area of Volchansk. 11 battles are currently underway in the Pokrovsky direction. The total number of collisions today has increased to 35.

Earlier, the General Staff also reportedthat the Russians increased their activity in the Kupyansky direction.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

