Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković openly accused President Zoran Milanović of protecting the Kremlin's interests more than his own country's. This is reported by Večernji list, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković reacted to the words of the Croatian president, who had previously stated that the lack of dialogue between Western leaders and Russia has no justification.

Plenković does not hide his surprise and incomprehension as to why anyone should show understanding for Vladimir Putin, who has been waging war against Ukraine for over three years.

There is not a drop of understanding or justification in the words of those who represent Croatia and its politics when it comes to Putin and Russia. I do not understand what philosophy or logic this is based on - stated the prime minister.

He noted that for three years, Milanović has practically defended the Kremlin's position more than the position of Croatia, the West, and other allies, and this is becoming a common occurrence that everyone allows.

Andrej Plenković also noted that according to opinion polls, public opinion in the country is still divided, and that a significant part of the population expresses support for Russia, which is a disgrace for Croatian society and the political scene.

Recall

In March 2025, Milanović stated that no Croatian soldier or officer would be part of the peacekeeping forces in Ukraine after the end of Russian aggression. He added that he ran for election in 2020 with this very proposal, and therefore, it is his "duty to those who entrusted him with their vote".