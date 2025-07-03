"Defends the Kremlin's position": Croatian PM accused president of protecting Russian interests

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 06:14 PM • 10598 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 90419 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 71258 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 64656 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 61073 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 50503 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 54823 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 124846 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 42659 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46756 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.7m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
As a result of two explosions in Zhytomyr region, two people died, and 15 more were injured - RMAJuly 2, 05:25 PM • 3079 views
Explosions in Zhytomyr region: local residents advised to close windows and limit time outdoorsJuly 2, 05:55 PM • 1358 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: Presidential Office says situation is under Zelenskyy's personal controlJuly 2, 07:32 PM • 2806 views
Air defense is working on enemy drones in KyivJuly 2, 08:12 PM • 1505 views
Power grids damaged: over 700 homes in Zhytomyr region left without power due to explosionJuly 2, 08:26 PM • 1655 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 90420 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 79504 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 96281 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 131178 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 113218 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 21695 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 32177 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 41121 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 97088 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 54639 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

"Defends the Kremlin's position": Croatian PM accused president of protecting Russian interests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 345 views

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković accused President Zoran Milanović of defending the Kremlin's interests. Plenković stated that Milanović defends Russia's position more than Croatia's and the West's.

"Defends the Kremlin's position": Croatian PM accused president of protecting Russian interests

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković openly accused President Zoran Milanović of protecting the Kremlin's interests more than his own country's. This is reported by Večernji list, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković reacted to the words of the Croatian president, who had previously stated that the lack of dialogue between Western leaders and Russia has no justification.

Plenković does not hide his surprise and incomprehension as to why anyone should show understanding for Vladimir Putin, who has been waging war against Ukraine for over three years.

There is not a drop of understanding or justification in the words of those who represent Croatia and its politics when it comes to Putin and Russia. I do not understand what philosophy or logic this is based on

- stated the prime minister.

He noted that for three years, Milanović has practically defended the Kremlin's position more than the position of Croatia, the West, and other allies, and this is becoming a common occurrence that everyone allows.

Andrej Plenković also noted that according to opinion polls, public opinion in the country is still divided, and that a significant part of the population expresses support for Russia, which is a disgrace for Croatian society and the political scene.

Recall

In March 2025, Milanović stated that no Croatian soldier or officer would be part of the peacekeeping forces in Ukraine after the end of Russian aggression. He added that he ran for election in 2020 with this very proposal, and therefore, it is his "duty to those who entrusted him with their vote".

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Zoran Milanović
Andrej Plenković
Croatia
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9