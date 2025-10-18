Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: over 25,000 deserters in one Russian military district this year alone

Russian occupiers are fleeing the Central Military District of the Russian Federation - more than 25,000 deserters have been reported in nine months, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday, writes UNN.

From November 2024 to July 2025, more than 25,000 soldiers and officers from the Central Military District alone - one of the five operating in the structure of the occupation army - voluntarily left their units. - reported the GUR.

As stated, "escapes occur in different ways: some abandon positions directly on the battlefield, others disappear from permanent deployment points, and some military personnel simply do not return from treatment or vacations."

"Cases of desertion with weapons and even military equipment have also been recorded - more than 30 such incidents have been counted in 2024-2025 alone," the GUR noted.

According to intelligence, the main reasons for the escapes are "intolerable service conditions: widespread 'dedovshchina' (hazing), catastrophic lack of supplies, and mass deployments to so-called 'meat assaults'."

"In addition, in the internal reports of the occupation forces, the category 'non-execution of orders' is recorded among the causes of death. Over the past year, more than 30 such cases have been documented, which actually indicates a systematic practice of shooting Russian military personnel who refuse to go to slaughter for Kremlin ambitions," the GUR stated.

