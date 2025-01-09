“December of warm stories: “DobroDiy helped 14 children for over UAH 419 thousand

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 8969 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137345 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121926 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130001 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130763 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165239 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109685 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159473 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104309 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113892 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 69246 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123525 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121914 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 62958 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 77262 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137345 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165239 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159473 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187490 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176859 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121914 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123525 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140752 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132551 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149962 views
“December of warm stories: “DobroDiy helped 14 children for over UAH 419 thousand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23434 views

In December, the DobroDiy Charitable Foundation helped 14 children to the tune of UAH 419,303. The funds were spent on rehabilitation, medical food, medicines and hearing aids for seriously ill children.

In December, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, helped children receive rehabilitation courses, specialized medical food, medicines, and even hearing aids. The total amount of assistance to 14 seriously ill children amounted to 419,303.52 UAH, UNN reports.

December was a month filled with important achievements and warm stories of help. Your contributions, your support and your belief in goodness helped to give children and families hope

- reported the Charity Marketplace.

In particular, in December, philanthropists paid for nine rehabilitation courses for children who are fighting for their health. "Each course is a chance for a child to take a step toward a full life," DobroDiy notes.

In December, specialized medical food was also provided for two children whose lives depend on proper nutrition and medicines were purchased for two more children. "Each pill, each bottle is a contribution to the future, where they can live without pain," the benefactors said.

One of the biggest achievements of December was the purchase of hearing aids for 2-year-old Angelina Pantiushyno. The girl received modern hearing aids Oticon Xceed Play 1 BTE UP 675 120, which cost more than 192 thousand  hryvnias.

"Now the world is filled with sounds for Angelina! These are more than just devices - it is an opportunity to socialize, learn and feel part of the world. Thank you for giving Angelina a chance for a happy childhood!" the DobroDiy team said.

At the same time, the Charity Exchange noted that there is another child who is waiting for help. Tamila, 16, dreams of hearing the world. She needs hearing aids to open up new opportunities and not lose her chance for a full life. You can support the girl here.

Add

In total, since February 2022, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange has allocated more than UAH 128.5 million to help Ukrainians.

Main areas of activity:

  •  Ukrainian Defense Forces: UAH 91,530,000 to provide our defenders with everything they need: from ammunition to equipment that saves lives at the front line.
    • Medical institutions: UAH 8,480,000 to provide hospitals with equipment, medicines and everything necessary to provide quality medical care.
      •  Sick children and teenagers: UAH 14 822 000 for their treatment, rehabilitation and return to childhood without pain.
        • Humanitarian initiatives and social projects: UAH 13,730,000 to support families who lost their homes, IDPs, orphans and other vulnerable groups.

          You can support DobroDiy's charitable projects here.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          Society
          armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
          ukraineUkraine

