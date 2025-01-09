“December of warm stories: “DobroDiy helped 14 children for over UAH 419 thousand

In December, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, helped children receive rehabilitation courses, specialized medical food, medicines, and even hearing aids. The total amount of assistance to 14 seriously ill children amounted to 419,303.52 UAH, UNN reports.

December was a month filled with important achievements and warm stories of help. Your contributions, your support and your belief in goodness helped to give children and families hope - reported the Charity Marketplace.

In particular, in December, philanthropists paid for nine rehabilitation courses for children who are fighting for their health. "Each course is a chance for a child to take a step toward a full life," DobroDiy notes.

In December, specialized medical food was also provided for two children whose lives depend on proper nutrition and medicines were purchased for two more children. "Each pill, each bottle is a contribution to the future, where they can live without pain," the benefactors said.

One of the biggest achievements of December was the purchase of hearing aids for 2-year-old Angelina Pantiushyno. The girl received modern hearing aids Oticon Xceed Play 1 BTE UP 675 120, which cost more than 192 thousand hryvnias.

"Now the world is filled with sounds for Angelina! These are more than just devices - it is an opportunity to socialize, learn and feel part of the world. Thank you for giving Angelina a chance for a happy childhood!" the DobroDiy team said.

At the same time, the Charity Exchange noted that there is another child who is waiting for help. Tamila, 16, dreams of hearing the world. She needs hearing aids to open up new opportunities and not lose her chance for a full life. You can support the girl here.

Add

In total, since February 2022, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange has allocated more than UAH 128.5 million to help Ukrainians.

Main areas of activity:

Ukrainian Defense Forces: UAH 91,530,000 to provide our defenders with everything they need: from ammunition to equipment that saves lives at the front line.

Medical institutions: UAH 8,480,000 to provide hospitals with equipment, medicines and everything necessary to provide quality medical care.

Sick children and teenagers: UAH 14 822 000 for their treatment, rehabilitation and return to childhood without pain.

Humanitarian initiatives and social projects: UAH 13,730,000 to support families who lost their homes, IDPs, orphans and other vulnerable groups.

You can support DobroDiy's charitable projects here.